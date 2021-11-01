George W. Bush Childhood Home eyed for National Park designation

The National Park Service is asking for the public's input through comments and virtual meetings.

MIDLAND, Texas — The National Park Service is asking for the public's input as it considers making the George W. Bush Childhood Home a national park.

The park announced it launched a special resource study into the home in late December.

A preliminary survey was conducted in 2015 to evaluate the property as a potential candidate for national park status.

The house, located at 1412 West Ohio Avenue in Midland, Texas, was home to former president George W. Bush as well as his parents George H. W. and Barbara Pierce Bush from 1951 to 1955.

Currently it serves as a historical site, giving tours and holding events including monthly reading-focused events in honor of Laura Bush's mission to encourage children reading in America.

The National Park Service will be holding a virtual meeting on January 26 at 6:30pm to learn more about the George W. Bush Childhood Home Special Resource Study.

For those who cannot attend live, the video will be recorded and posted within a few days.

Comments can also be submitted to the NPS through the webpage on the project or through mail.

If you would like to submit comments through mail, you can send them to the following address:

National Park Service, c/o Carrie MillerDenver Service Center – Planning Division

12795 West Alameda Parkway P.O. Box 25287

Denver, CO 80225-0287

Comments can be submitted until February 28, 2021.

Requested feedback includes how important and unique people see the home in relation to Bush's life, how the public would like to see the site managed, and any concerns people have about the study.