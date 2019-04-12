SAN ANTONIO — An iconic San Antonio building was destroyed after a fire at the old Lone Star Brewery.

The former gathering hall went up in flames early Sunday morning.

Firefighters made sure it didn't spread to other buildings, but the abandoned hall - full of wooden beams - burned to almost nothing.

"It's devastating," Patti Zaiontz, President of the Conservation Society of San Antonio said. "As a child, I spent time there with my parents. Parents drinking beer and kids drinking root beer. Watching the divers go off the dive board in the diving pond, seeing the mounted animals and the big huge fish on the walls. It was quite a place for gathering and for families."

While it was in a historic district, the building that burned was not designated as an historic landmark.

Zaiontz said the conservation society plans to step up their game to make sure all historical buildings are recognized.

"On our part, more advocacy and better information out to the public about ways to be come a historic landmark location," Zaiontz said.

Bexar County documents show that the owners put the property up for foreclosure in November and the sale date was scheduled for Tuesday. However, KENS 5 confirmed that the sale did not happen.

Zaiontz said they hope the property will be re-purposed as previously proposed.

