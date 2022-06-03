'Dawn at the Alamo' sunrise ceremony covers events leading up to 1836 battle

The free, public event was a "solemn reverence to honor the Alamo defenders and their sacrifice," organizers said.

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo once again drew many visitors – this time, for the commemoration of "Dawn at the Alamo." The sunrise ceremony was held Sunday morning amid cloudy skies.

The free, public event was a "solemn reverence to honor the Alamo defenders and their sacrifice," organizers said.

The events leading up to the morning hour of the 1836 battle were covered through readings, music, wreath-laying and a musket volley.

A thank you message was posted on the Alamo's Facebook page after the event:

"Thank you to everyone who joined us for Dawn at the Alamo. On this somber, historic morning, it is truly an honor to memorialize the men who gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend the Alamo."

Jeff Sims said he didn't make it to Sunday's event, but he attended a few years ago and he encouraged others to make it a priority in the future:

"I went in 2016 on the 180th anniversary. I wanted to make it a yearly pilgrimage but life keeps getting in the way. I would HIGHLY suggest that anybody especially Texans try to put this on your bucket list. Being there before dawn on March 6th is truly an experience! Remember the Alamo! Victory or Death!"