SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday, the Alamo Management Committee voted unanimously to approve the controversial Alamo Plaza Master Plan.

Among the list of changes, the plan includes moving the Cenotaph 500 feet from its current spot and closing major roads to traffic, including Alamo Plaza, Houston Street, and Crockett Street.

The Battle of Flower and Fiesta Flambeau parades would also be re-routed, which the organization previously opposed and created an online petition over the issue. After meeting with the committee, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission announced that they are in support of the plan and the new accommodations for the parade.

It would also expand the Alamo’s footprint and create an outdoor museum.

Several more votes will take place before the Master Plan gets final approval.

To view the master plan, you can visit the official website at SaveTheAlamo.com.

