Christopher Columbus statue in New Haven vandalized

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after the Christopher Columbus statue in New Haven was vandalized Saturday.

Officers responded to a protest that began to form in Wooster Square Park shortly after 6 pm. Saturday. Police said between 20 and 30 people had gathered around the Christopher Columbus Statue. They said an unknown person threw red paint onto the statue.

The small crowd dispersed shortly afterward without incident. Police notified the Parks Department to remove the paint.

The vandalism is under investigation.