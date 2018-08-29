The proposed restoration of the Alamo would expand the grounds to include the mission compound’s original footprint, the 1836 battlefield, a museum, and a transformation of the area into an open-air museum stretching all the way to the River Walk.

Restoration plans will also focus on preserving the church and barracks.

The Cenotaph will move 500 feet south of its current location to in front of the Menger Hotel.

Traffic around the area will also be impacted. Portions of surrounding roads, including Alamo Plaza, Houston Street, and Crockett Street, will be closed and incorporated into the overall grounds.

A museum of the world’s largest exhibit on the Texas Revolution is planned across the street and would relocate current businesses.

Here’s a link to the Alamo Master Plan, and you can also check out a digital rendering of the battlefield.

