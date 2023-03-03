The two-story, 24,000 square foot Alamo Collections Center is the first building to be constructed on the mission's grounds in 70 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The new Alamo Collections Center opens to the public Friday after an extensive construction project.

The two-story, 24,000 square foot Alamo Collections Center is the first building to be constructed on the mission's grounds in 70 years.

Included in the new collection will be the Phil Collins Collection - artifacts gifted to the State of Texas by musician and historian, Phil Collins. Artists' renderings show the new space with increased gallery space and ample room for interactive exhibits and learning opportunities. It has 10,000 square feet of new gallery space with more than 500 artifacts – many on display for the first time.

Visitors to the Alamo have noticed construction work on the grounds since the groundbreaking in August 2021.

The Alamo Collections Center is in addition to the upcoming Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, which is on track for a 2026 launch. Both buildings were part of a complete Alamo Plaza redesign plan.

The new building will be behind the iconic Alamo Church, to the east of the Gift Shop in the Alamo gardens. It was carefully designed so its construction will not obstruct the breathtaking view of the Church from Alamo Plaza.

Once the museum opens, artifacts in the Collections Center will move and be put on display in the museum. The Collections Center will then become home to traveling exhibits to further educate and engage visitors, the Alamo said.