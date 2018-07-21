BURNET COUNTY, Texas — A plane carrying 13 people crashed at the Burnet Municipal Airport Saturday morning.

In a press release sent to KVUE, the Federal Aviation Administration wrote that the plane veered off the edge of the runway and caught fire, but all passengers were able to escape the aircraft. According to the City of Burnet, the cause of the accident is currently unknown.

The C-47, a military version of the DC-3 model, was carrying 13 people when it crashed attempting to takeoff around 9:15 a.m. Saturday. The C-47, which is also known as the Bluebonnet Belle, was heading to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where an EAA AirVenture show was set to start Monday.

This specific type of plane is a military cargo plane used to transport service members around Europe back in WWII. It was also used more recently during Hurricane Harvey and transported about 25,000 pounds of materials used for relief efforts. In total, the plane flew 75 missions, carried 402 passengers and transported 459 casualties throughout the Normandy battle.

During a press conference Saturday afternoon, Jim Lasche, vice president of operations and maintenance of the Commemorative Air Force, said two people were hospitalized, one of whom was airlifted to the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio with significant burn injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

According to Chris Dowell, a staff member with the Highland Lakes Commemorative Air Force, people on board are members of the Highland Lakes Squadron. Three people were pilots, two were mechanics, one was a flight engineer and the rest were family members or guests.

"It's a tragic accident but it's not going to stop our squadron. It's not going to stop Highland Lakes from continuing on in our mission to educate the youth of the country on what the greatest generation went through in the 1940s," said Dowell.

A video appearing to show the burning plane was shared on Facebook by Matt Gallagher.

“We are thankful the aircrew was able to exit the aircraft. Out hearts go out to them and their families as they recover,” said CAF President Bob Stenevik. “Unfortunately, the historic aircraft will not be able to be restored. Our volunteer members work very hard to keep these aircraft flying and it is a loss for the entire organization.”

© 2018 KVUE-TV