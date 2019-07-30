SAN ANTONIO — A historic building in downtown San Antonio is up for sale.

The Nix Hospital building located at 414 Navarro Street, directly on the world-famous Riverwalk has been listed online, but according to the realtor group working on the sale, a "seller has accepted an offer and [they] are in contract negotiations."

The reason for the sale of the 310,000 square foot building?

Prospect Medical explained to KENS 5 that "We are currently reviewing strategic options for our Nix Health operations. These options may include identifying a local or national operator to acquire facilities."

The Nix Professional Building was built in 1930 and was the first "medical mall" of its kind in the country, according to the Nix Health website.

The 2019 market value of the building was appraised at $13.2 million.