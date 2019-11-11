Highway 281 and Loop 1604 on the south side was closed Monday afternoon due to high winds, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The department tweeted that the contractor started emergency closures of the US 281 southbound mainlanes and Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes at the 281/1604 interchange for "materials coming loose due to high winds". That tweet was posted just after 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Traffic maps show the traffic still very slow as of 4:30 p.m.

The agency warns drivers to use caution in the area. See full Twitter post below: