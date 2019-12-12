SAN ANTONIO — Highlands High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a report of a bomb threat, officials said.

District officials said SAPD received the anonymous threat to the campus. The officials said students were evacuated to the athletic fields so police officers could search the school. Officers and k-9's swept the school as a precaution.

Sources told KENS 5 that parents were being allowed to pick up their kids.

No other information was given about the threat.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.