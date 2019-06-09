SAN ANTONIO — A high-speed chase that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour came to an end in the parking lot of a Whataburger on the city's northwest side.

According to an officer with SAPD, the Street Crimes Unit tried to stop the driver a few days prior.

Just before 1 a.m., they saw the same car again, near I-10 and Vance Jackson Road, and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver took off again, but DPS troopers in the area were able to help out and chase them.

Speeds were up and down, reaching 100 miles per hour at one point in the chase, according to an officer with SAPD.

After about 45 minutes, deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office were able to put out a spike strip and the chase ended in the parking lot of a nearby Whataburger.

A man and a woman were detained by DPS.