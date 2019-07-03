BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A high speed chase ended in the frozen food section of a west-side HEB early Thursday morning.

It all started when a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy showed up to a home to respond to a family disturbance call around 2:00 a.m.

The suspect sped away when the deputy got there, and the deputy followed him.

The man who ran from the deputy was driving nearly 90 miles per hour, according to officials. He also hit a car while trying to get away.

He then pulled into an HEB parking lot at Marbach and Loop 410 and drove around in circles, according to deputies. At some point, he ran from the car and into the store, where he pretended to be an employee.

The deputy caught him in the frozen food section of the grocery store.