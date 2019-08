SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old collapsed and died after suffering a heart attack in the parking lot of Ingram Park Mall this afternoon.

According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, the high school student has a pre-existing heart condition and had been at band practice earlier in the day.

Officers found the teen unresponsive in the parking lot just after noon.

No further details are available at this time; KENS 5 is sending a crew to the scene.