A graduating senior at the STEM Early College at NC A&T has struck it rich. Not in money, but in intelligence and perspective.

Ryyan Pritchett has numerous scholarship offers, worth more than $1.4 Million. She chose from prominent schools like Harvard, Duke, Brown and Georgia Tech for college.

She ended up picking Harvard.

Ryyan entered the last semester of her senior year with a 4.68 weighted GPA. She'll graduate on May 24.

She carries a strong interest in US History (her favorite historical figure is Sojourner Truth) and writing (her favorite writer is novelist Toni Morrison).

Ryyan says she picked Harvard not only because of its highly-regarded academics but also the rich cultural diversity. She says she'll study either social studies or visual/environmental studies.

"I chose Harvard because it provided opportunities for me to be alongside other bright-minded students and faculty. I also want to branch out and get to know people all over the world and give me a different look on life."

Born and raised in Greensboro, Ryyan loved discovering new things from a young age. She channels that ingenuity through writing poetry and short stories based on personal experience.

"Ever since I was younger, my parents told me education was important. I love learning new things and challenging myself."

Ryyan says she's eying policy analyst or documentary film director for possible career paths.

