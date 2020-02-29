HOUSTON — Yes, the boil water notice has finally been lifted.

But there are a few steps you’re going to want to take before consuming your tap water.

Flush your water system by running cold water down all your faucets in your home for one minute Clean automatic ice makers by making and discarding three batches of ice Run water softeners though a regeneration cycle

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality analyzed 44 water samples from throughout the City of Houston to establish corrective actions necessary to lift the boil water notice.

Test results indicated that water provided by Houston meets all regulatory standards and is safe for human consumption.

AlertHouston is asking everyone to share this information with people who typically drink water from their tap -- especially those who may not have received an alert directly.

If anyone has any questions regarding the lifted boil water notice, contact 311 or 713.837.0311.

Update on water line repairs

Mayor Sylvester Turner said crews are working round the clock to repair the broken water main and he expects the work to last through the weekend.

"This particular pipe is 35 years old, quite frankly within the range of usability," Turner said.

He said the size of the leak is what contributed to the massive break and caused no or low water pressure that impacted hospitals, schools and businesses.

The mayor admitted it's a reminder that infrastructure issues need to be a priority.

How did the water main break happen?

A City of Houston contractor from Harper Brothers Construction was working on the leaking line. It burst when he moved some soil, according to AlertHouston. A representative for the company declined to comment on the incident.

"They were working to repair a leak we had already detected," Turner said.

The break in the water line caused rushing water to quickly flood the 610/East Loop near Clinton and threatened nearby homes.

About a dozen drivers got stuck in the high water. Most waded to dry land but three of them were stranded on top of their vehicles until Houston Fire Department crews came to their rescue.

