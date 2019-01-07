Nine of the 10 victims have been identified in an airplane crash Sunday at the Addison Municipal Airport.

Eight passengers and two crew members died in the crash. The entire plane was destroyed by fire.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins also identified 27-year-old Matthew Palmer as victims of the crash.

One person on board the plane still has not been officially identified.

These are the others who have been identified:

Thelen family

Stephen Lee Thelen, 58, and Gina Thelen were victims of the crash.

Stephen Thelen was the managing director at the commercial real estate business JLL for 11 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

JLL released a written statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took place yesterday. Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies go out to Steve and Gina’s family and friends during this difficult time. Steve was a valued friend and colleague to all of us, personally and professionally. They will both be deeply missed."

RELATED: Family of 4 among 10 killed in Addison plane crash

Ellard family

Siblings Alice and Dylan Maritato; their mother, Ornella Ellard; and stepfather, Brian Ellard, died in the crash, according to an email sent to parents from John Paul II High School in Plano.

Alice, 15, was a student at John Paul II High School, and Dylan, 13, attended All Saints Catholic School.

Brian Ellard is the co-owner of Mille Lire, an upscale Italian restaurant in Oak Lawn.

Mille Lire said in a written statement:

“We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of our co-owner Brian Ellard and family Ornella, Alice and Dylan. Mille Lire was built around the tradition of our family, and as you can imagine, this sudden loss has affected us all. Our doors are still open and we are thankful for the support of our community. We continue to ask for thoughts and prayers for everyone involved."

Titus family

Mary Titus and her husband, John, were among the victims of the plane crash, according to the Tennis Competitors of Dallas, where Mary Titus served as the mixed league director.

Other victims of the crash were also members of the Tennis Competitors of Dallas, said an email sent to the TCD community.

"We are shattered by this loss as I know many of you who knew the involved families are as well," the email said.

"Mary was a true champion for the Mixed League and she loved working with all of you. I cannot tell you how proud I am of all that she has done for TCD and how greatly she will be missed," the email said.