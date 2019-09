HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a missing 24-year-old woman.

According to the HCSO, Brttiney Beth Glass was reported missing near Athens on County Road 1114.

Glass is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 903-675-5128.