SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians have the chance to take part in a housewarming celebration for a hero on Monday, July 1 at 11am.

The nonprofit "Helping a Hero" builds adapted, accessible homes for veterans. The group says this home is for Cpl (Ret) Matthew Deatheridge, who survived an IED attack in Afghanistan, but lost his legs as a result. The house is built with wide hallways and an open floor plan, and will be revealed Monday.

Staff Sgt Shilo Harris previously received a home from the 'Helping a Hero' group.

"Me personally, I received a home kind of early on in my recovery that literally transformed mine and my family's life, it just gave us hope that there was gonna be a better future," Harris said."I've known Matt Deatheridge for quite a while now, we went through recovery together in a sense, he lost his legs in Afghanistan due to an IED and for Helping a Hero, Perry Homes [and other groups] to come together and do this for an American hero, it's going to be transforming for so many people."

To learn more or find out how to help, click here.