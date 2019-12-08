SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday as San Antonio reaches its fifth 100-degree day in a row.

And according to KENS 5 meteorologists, temperatures are expected to be even hotter on Tuesday.

The high temperature Monday is 101 degrees. Tuesday, the high will rise to 103 degrees with a heat index up to 110 degrees on both days.

"You should avoid the afternoon heat in the middle to the latter part over next few days, especially between 3 to 5 o'clock," said KENS 5 Meteorologist Andrew Wilson.

Wilson said we San Antonians can expect it to be 10 to 15 degrees hotter in the outdoor sun and that the UV index will be very high to extreme.

"You should be cautious of the suns harmful rays and make sure you are wearing protective clothing over your skin," Wilson said.

Wilson also said it will be important to plan ahead and have a way to cool off quickly if you'll be spending an extended period of time outside. One suggestion Wilson had was to carry a small towel around with you, and if you find yourself getting overheated to pour cold water on it before placing the towel on the back of your neck.

Wilson also suggested that people pay special mind to neighbors who might not have a way to cool off. "Look out for neighbors. If you know anyone who doesn't have AC help them out," Wilson said.

KENS 5 Meteorologist Meagan Massey added that San Antonians should also pay special attention to their pets. "Always feel the pavement before taking your dog out. If its too hot for your hand, it's too hot for their paws," Massey said.

Massey suggests that the best times to walk your dog are sunrise and sunset, and added that you should never leave your pet outside in the heat.

Massey said while San Antonio is reaching into its fifth 100-degree day, we are still three degrees from the record.

KENS 5

"There are many Heat Alerts across Texas today through Tuesday evening. DFW and Central Texas are under an Excessive Heat Watch through Tuesday evening as well. Drought has also worsened and so far we have picked up a just a trace of rain since August 1," Massey said.

KENS 5

Massey said we can expect rain to return late Wednesday into Thursday of this week, with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms possible. "A lot of us will stay dry through the next 7 days," Massey said.