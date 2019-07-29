The heat index in South Texas was projected to soar to possibly dangerous heights Monday with heat index forecast values topping out at 107 degrees in some areas.

Afternoon heat index values Monday afternoon will reach between 102 and 107 degrees across areas along and east of Interstate 35.

The National Weather Service shared a useful infographic Monday depicting the differences between heat exhaustion and heatstroke, and what you should do if you find yourself becoming overheated.

NWS

The Heat Index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature. If you would like to find what the heat index is in your area, follow this link to use the NWS Heat Index Calculator.





