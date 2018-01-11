SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio legend of the "Donkey Lady" is alive and well in 2018.

No matter which version of events you believe about the Donkey Lady's perceived existence, the ghost story has probably been passed down in your family.

You can personally hear from the Donkey Lady if you call 210-960-3826. You'll get an earful in the 45-second voicemail. Every night from October 31 through November 6 there will be a new message waiting for you.

According to the Rivard Report, Marisela Barrera is the brains behind the spooky hotline. She claims to have had 'personal contact' with the legend.

© 2018 KENS