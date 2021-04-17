'Caregiving is a 24/7 job': President Biden's weekly conversation features New Braunfels woman

In a video released by the White House, 'Susie from Texas' describes how she began working as a nursing home caregiver before transitioning to in-home caregiving.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — President Joe Biden launched weekly conversations with Americans to learn about what people across the country in different situations are facing, and to discuss how upcoming legislation could affect their lives.

This week's video released by the White House features "Susie from Texas." A White House spokesperson says she is a caregiver from New Braunfels.

In the video, she describes how she began working as a nursing home caregiver before transitioning to in-home caregiving. She also shares her experience during the pandemic.

She says her hours and pay were cut, and she voiced her concern that caregivers are undervalued by society.

"Caregiving is a 24/7 job. You have to work holidays, you have to work weekends," she said. "You have to work Mother's Day, Father's Day. It takes a lot out of you. And I think so many folks work so many hours because they're not getting the pay they deserve."

"We need to get people to want to do this kind of work, and by them not having any benefits, who wants to do a job like that?"

In the video, the president describes his plans for legislation that he says would provide for better wages and benefits for caregivers. He also thanked her for her service.