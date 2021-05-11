Bexar County receives $550k grant to improve mental health resources

Those resources are aimed to help people with mental disorders access the help they need, the office said.

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday, the office of John Cornyn announced that Bexar County would be receiving $550,000 federal grant to help improve mental health resources.

Those resources are aimed to help people with mental disorders access the help they need, the office said.

“It’s critical that we make sure our mental health professionals are equipped to meet the evolving challenges they face each day head-on,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud this announcement and will continue to do everything I can to make mental health in the San Antonio area an important priority.”