Health advocates have declared Monday, World Psoriasis Day.

"It is not contagious. You cannot catch it from anybody," said Ninfa Cantu, who's been battling psoriasis physically and emotionally for 39 years.

It is very visible on her arms, and even more so on her legs.

"My symptoms at first were like dandruff and then I had a patch on my forehead, and then it spread to my arms, my elbows, my knees, and all over my body," Cantu said.

She says that the disease has impacted her social life dramatically because of the stigma that psoriasis is contagious.

"I went to a restaurant one time and this lady told me, 'I don't know why they let these people in here.' And I said, 'I have just as much right to be here as you,'" Cantu recalled.

"It is a very difficult condition to deal with because it affects your confidence so much; how much I went out socially, it was difficult to do my job," said fashion journalist and television host Louise Roe, who is speaking about her 11-year battle with psoriasis for the first time to bring awareness to the disease. "For me, it really affected my self-confidence, how much I went out socially. It was difficult to do my job because I am a journalist working in the fashion industry."

In the U.S., studies show that roughly 7.5 million Americans suffer from psoriasis. Across the globe, that number climbs to 125 million people with the auto-immune disease.

On October 29, the Texas Diabetes Institute will recognize World Psoriasis day with a psoriasis and diabetes education event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

"This day is to come out and say don't be embarrassed about it. Find out and educate yourself about psoriasis and your family," Cantu said.

San Antonio Psoriasis Awareness & Education has a Facebook page where people can go to learn about the illness and find support if they're having a hard time dealing with impacts of the disease.

"Don't let the illness burden you. Unburden yourself," Cantu said.

On November 14, the Texas Diabetes Institute will be recognizing Diabetes Awareness Day with educational events and workshops to learn more about the disease, which is often connected to psoriasis.

