CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On second thought, you might want to skip your daily glass of wine. It could be good for you.

According to a new study from Canada, women who quit drinking alcohol had improved mental well-being. The study also found that people who never drink at all had the strongest mental health overall.

Women who were moderate drinkers and then quit reported improved mental health regardless of any other lifestyle changes, according to the study.

