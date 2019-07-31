LONDON, UK — A British woman thought her itchy painful eyes were caused by hay fever. It turned out to be much more serious than that.

The Sun said Gurcharan Kaur, 30, had the symptom for weeks, but just took antihistamines and carried on.

While she was sightseeing in London, though, the symptoms got worse, and when she walked past an optician's office, she decided to get checked out.

Tests showed she had a slow-growing tumor called a colloid cyst growing behind her left eye.

She said the doctor told her she was weeks away from developing seizures.

Kaur had surgery to remove the tumor.

"I just want to warn people about ignoring what can be quite serious symptoms," she told The Sun.

UCLA Health said colloid cysts are usually found near the center of the brain. If large enough, they can obstruct cerebrospinal fluid and put pressure on the brain, causing a high risk of death.

