With COVID cases on the rise, now is the time to think about getting a booster

Flu season is just around the corner, and Metro Health says you can get a flu shot at the same time.

SAN ANTONIO — We haven't even hit flu season yet but already there's been several people getting sick. This as COVID cases are on the rise.

Because of the increase in COVID cases and the decrease in immunity from shots a while back, local health officials are urging anyone who hasn't gotten the latest booster to do so.

"It's really unclear why why these cold cases are going up. But an increase in traveling and crowds gathering indoors, especially right now since it's so hot outside, people want to gather indoors and stay cool," said David Alegria, the Public Relations Manager for the City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

Are you up to date with your COVID vaccines? The CDC says children age 6 months to 5 years old may need multiple doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be up to date, including at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. People 6 years and older should get one updated Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to be up to date, as well as those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. Those 65 and older should get a second dose of the updated Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

"It's just important to keep track of your symptoms and test yourself and wear a mask, especially if you're feeling symptoms and you have to be around other people," Alegria added.

After one month of getting a COVID vaccine it is 53 percent effective in preventing COVID symptoms. By six months effectiveness drops all the way down to 14 percent. And at nine months it they are only nine percent effective. That means many of us are hardly protected at all.

"Vaccinations are the key tool to protect you from serious illnesses and hospitalizations," Alegria told us. "So it is very important to to continue catching up on all those routine vaccinations to protect yourself from COVID 19 or the flu."