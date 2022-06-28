Texas abortion provider plans to move operations to New Mexico

Whole Woman's Health got its start in Austin in 2003 and later expanded to other Texas cities.

AUSTIN, Texas — A long-time Texas abortion provider is looking to move its operations to New Mexico following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Since the high court's decision, the Texas Supreme Court has ruled that the state can enforce its abortion ban from 1925, a decision that exposes abortion providers to lawsuits and financial penalties. That decision overruled a district judge in Houston, who had temporarily blocked the old abortion law from going into effect.

Now, Whole Woman's Health has announced it is establishing a clinic in New Mexico to support Texans and others facing decreased access to abortion services. According to a press release, the independent abortion provider is looking for a clinic site in a border city of New Mexico to provide first and second trimester abortions.

Whole Woman's Health has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the move.

"With the shuttering of our four Texas clinics, we do not have the financial reserves to open in New Mexico without community support. We are asking for your help as we vacate our Texas clinics, move our needed equipment and supplies, buy and renovate a new clinic building, relocate and hire staff, and set up Whole Woman’s Health of New Mexico," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman's Health and the Whole Woman's Health Alliance.

Whole Woman's Health got its start in Austin in 2003 and later expanded to McAllen, Beaumont, San Marcos, Fort Worth, San Antonio and McKinney. As of July 3, the organization operated clinics in Austin, McAllen, Fort Worth and McKinney.

The organization said it previously had a clinic in Las Cruces, New Mexico, which opened in 2014 and closed in 2017. Whole Woman’s Health expanded its abortion medication by mail program to New Mexico in 2021 and said it continues to operate virtual abortion services in the state.

