WHO says sugar substitutes don't have a big impact on weight loss, but can increase risk of serious health problems

SAN ANTONIO — Many of us go straight to artificial substitutes to try to lose weight or keep weight off. But new guidance from the World Health Organization says don't do it, because it can cause much bigger health problems.

The new guidance applies to everyone except those currently with diabetes, and it comes down to what your body thinks it is taking in.

"Sometimes your body in the vast majority will respond just like you did, just intake sugar. And so your body is still releasing insulin and responding to the fake sugar very similarly to how it would respond to the real deal," said Christine Callander, a nurse practitioner with Pure Health Texas.

So how do we gain weight, while ingesting no calories?

"When we do really intake sugar, our blood sugar stay elevated and our tissues aren't responding to that insulin properly, which then leads to our body taking that sugar out of circulation by storing it in fat," Callander said.

283 studies were used in the WHO review. Results from randomized studies found the use of non-sugar sweeteners had a low impact on reducing body weight and calorie intake when compared to sugar. Observational studies found low impact on body weight or fat and no change in calorie intake, but they DID show an increased risk for type-2 diabetes and other cardiovascular issues like high blood pressure, stroke, and even death from heart disease.

"Just being type two diabetic leads to all sorts of other problems with increased risk for stroke, cardiovascular events with the heart and then also cancers," Callander added.

Certified Doctor of Natural Medicine, Dr. Joshua Axe, recommends trying some of these natural sweeteners with low calorie counts: Stevia, monk fruit, coconut sugar, and raw honey. "Even though you're getting some calories there. You're also getting some vitamins and minerals from the honey," Callander also said.