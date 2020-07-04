WACO, Texas — Well-Known Waco Doctor,

Dr. Tim Martindale of Martindale Family Medicine Clinic was notified Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Martindale said his symptoms started Sunday evening, more than 48 hours since he saw any patients or was at the clinic. No one is considered at risk from being around Martindale.

Martindale has also not been to either local hospital and does not know how he contracted the virus.

"I do have the risks of my heart condition (heart bypass July 2017) and my age (62), but I am taking care of myself well and have strong support from friends and family," Martindale said. "Currently my symptoms are fever and cough and aches."

Martindale's clinic has been closed for the week and will be cleaned thoroughly just in case.

Martindale's Nurse Practitioner Partner Jessica Beverly will take care of telemedicine visits and refills, and Office Manager Annetta will also take care of questions. They will both be working from home.

"If all goes well, the clinic may open next week or the week after, but I will certainly miss this week and next, and will not return until completely cleared by my physician," Martindale said. "We have heard many scary stories about COVID-19, but remember the majority will get through it fine. Because a small percentage will have a very rough time and this could overload our health system, remember to practice careful social distancing and shelter in place to keep others from getting this and to 'Flatten the curve.'"

