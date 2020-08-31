Want to win a new Mustang? All it takes is a blood donation.

Monday is the last day for the sweepstakes in San Antonio. And, you'll be helping out hospitalized patients.

SAN ANTONIO — While hospitalization numbers are trending in the right direction and the city's risk level was lowered from "severe" to "moderate" this week, the novel coronavirus continues to ravage the San Antonio area, having killed 802 Bexar County residents as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, blood stores are running dangerously low at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, as is convalescent plasma. And with more than 360 still hospitalized, including 166 in intensive care, the blood bank is urging community members to donate what they can.

STBTC says its inventory has dropped to a 2.65-day supply "for most blood types," including a supply of less than a day for O-negative and O-postive blood types.

"We are encouraging all blood donations, but especially those of O-blood type, to schedule (an appointment," the blood bank said.

Meanwhile, those who have recovered from COVID-19 are still being asked to donate convalescent plasma, which has proven to be effective in helping patients battle their symptoms. There were 30 plasma donors on Sunday, but STBTC says it needs 75 donors each day to keep up with demand from hospitals.