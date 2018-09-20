SAN ANTONIO — Thursday, Walgreens announced it will open nine safe medication disposal kiosks in San Antonio, joining 38 cities across Texas and 900 throughout the nation.

Representatives from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, University Health System, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Walgreens were present for the announcement. Through the partnership, people can safely and conveniently dispose of prescriptions and over-the-counter medications any time of the year, for free.

Walgreens began the program at some sites in 2016. Walgreens said more than 270 tons of medications have been collected and safely thrown out since then. Walgreens said that’s the equivalent weight of about 150 cars.

San Antonio will have drop-off kiosks at the following locations:

138 SW Military Drive

7802 Wurzbach Road

4703 West Commerce Street

7019 South Zarzamora Street

12352 FM 1957

1105 Goliad Raod

14025 Nacogdoches Road

3065 Rigsby Ave

22114 Bulverde Road

In nearby municipalities:

3801 Roy Richard Road (Schertz)

1223 South Main Street (Boerne)

1160 South Business IH 35 (New Braunfels)

© 2018 KENS