Virtual program can help diabetic patients better manage their insulin

The Diabetes Remote Electronic Assisted Monitoring, or DREAM program, focuses on teaching patients how to measure and adjust their insulin.

SAN ANTONIO — A team from the Military Health System Virtual Medical Center worked with the Diabetes Center of Excellence at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center to develop a program to help augment a patient’s diabetes treatment plan that provides support to the patient between appointments.

The program is available for patients and providers across the San Antonio Military Healthcare System.

According to a press release, The DREAM program offers help from a registered nurse to review their blood sugars and help them identify patterns related to a lifestyle that may impact their blood glucose levels. Patients also learn how to titrate their basal insulin according to the appropriate protocol as ordered by their provider.

After a provider refers a patient to the DREAM program, a registered nurse will contact them by phone to make sure they are suitable for the program and willing to participate.

Air Force Maj. Darrick Beckman, endocrinologist and Diabetes Center of Excellence medical director says that "it is not uncommon for patients to be overwhelmed at appointments. And, even with having written handouts on how to titrate their insulin, when they return in three months, there have been no adjustments made to their insulin and their diabetes is not better controlled.”

He continued with, "Once the patient is appropriately educated and feels comfortable to titrate on their own, they no longer need the program," Beckman explained. “This titration capability is something the patient can use life-long.”

Since DREAM launched in February 2019, they have had more than 60 participants go through the program, the release says.

If you're a provider interested in learning more about the DREAM program, you can visit their website here.