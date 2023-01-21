Vestido Rojo Women's Health Conference combats heart disease in San Antonio

Every year, heart disease claims the lives of 1 in 5 women. For Hispanic women, heart disease is second only to cancer as a cause of death.

SAN ANTONIO — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in America. Every year, heart disease claims the lives of 1 in 5 women.

For Hispanic women, heart disease is second only to cancer as a cause of death.

Saturday, January 28, a unique conference will celebrate all of the ways women can take charge of their health and lower their risk for heart disease.

"It's not something we can ignore," said Jordan Campos, Community Program Director for the American Heart Association.

17 years ago, a group of San Antonio women found that information being distributed about heart health wasn't reaching the Hispanic population.

They decided to do something about it.

"We had our Vestido Rojo committee who came together and said, This is my culture, these are my people. This is what will work for us. Let's put this together," said Campos.

That's when the American Heart Association's Vestido Rojo Women's Health Conference was born. Since 2006, it's inspired similar events nationwide.

"We just take the opportunity to celebrate our health and what it means to be a woman and how we take ownership of our health," said Campos.

Speakers will offer unique perspectives to work into your daily routine, such as how to preserve and cook with heart healthy foods.

CPR instructors will teach their live-saving skills and health screenings will be provided. Health counselors will also be on standby.

In San Antonio, heart health isn't the only issue affecting women. High rates of diabetes is also prevalent in the Hispanic community.

"We're going to hear from the YMCA talking about diabetes prevention and steps you can take for that," said Campos. "We're going to have a wellness yoga instructor come in and talk to us about the connection between mental and physical health and what that does to your overall health, how you can connect the two and make them work for you, not against you."

Breakfast will be served and fun interactive activities will follow.

"You'll see a lot of ladies in matching outfits, red hats, all the good stuff. So that part is really fun and we encourage people to take advantage of our photo booth with their friends," said Campos. "Those health screenings are a really big factor. I like to emphasize that because a lot of people haven't seen their doctor in a while. You don't have a primary care physician."

Dental health professionals will be on site to teach how our dental health is connected to our cardiovascular health.

The 2023 Vestido Rojo Women's Health Conference is a comprehensive, educational opportunity that is accessible to anyone who is ready to take charge of their health. There is no cost to attend.

It's happening Saturday, January 28 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mays Family Center at the Witte Museum.

To register, e-mail Jordan.Campos@Heart.org or fill out the registry form here.

You can also sign up at the door.