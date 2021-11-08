New research suggests Moderna vaccine performs best against Delta variant

The Moderna vaccine is 76% effective against this highly contagious variant, a recent study said.

When it comes to the Delta variant, some COVID vaccines may work better than others.



According to two new reports that are awaiting peer review, the Moderna vaccine appears to be performing better against the delta coronavirus variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

The first study looked at patients at the Mayo Clinic. It found that in early 2021 the Pfizer vaccine was 76% effective at preventing infection, but when Delta took over in July, that effectiveness dropped to 42%. Over that same time period, Moderna went from 86% effective to 76%.

Stronger immune response

A Canadian study looked at elderly nursing home residents. It found that they produced a strong immune response after the Moderna vaccine compared to the Pfizer vaccine. The researchers behind that study said the results show the elderly will need either higher doses or a booster shot.

More infections after five months

We are also getting an idea of how long protection from the vaccine lasts. In research out of Israel, people were more likely to test positive for COVID-19 five months after being fully vaccinated with Pfizer than people who were vaccinated in less time.

The CEO of Pfizer has said a booster shot may be needed.