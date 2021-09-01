Anxiety is hitting college students hard. This UTSA professor is trying to do something about it.

She will not only give them her blessing to miss class; she also works to connect them with on-campus resources.

SAN ANTONIO — Mental health has been on the forefront during the pandemic. The numbers of those coping with anxiety and depression are alarming, especially among students.

That's why Mary Dixson, a professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio is allowing her students to take a break from the classroom. The educator is hoping to ignite a change and conversation.

"We need to normalize mental health," she said.

Dixson said she noticed a shift in the last five years among her students. She said they're struggling with mental health.

"Pre-pandemic, I really saw it start to creep in with my students," she said. "There was a lot more stress, a lot more things they were coming in with. The pandemic has just made it explode."

Studies of college students and the pandemic show their emotional health is worse. Dixson looked up the research.

"It was really startling," the professor said.

She cited the "Active Minds Student Mental Health" survey, which found that in 2020 alone, 87% of participants reported high levels of stress or anxiety.

"I don't want you derailing your grade because you are having a moment," Dixson said. "We all have a moment. What can I do to support you in that moment?"

So, to show support, Dixson decided to qualify mental health as an excused absence in her course syllabi.

"This semester alone I had a student reach out to me because of a breakup, financial reasons, something was going on with family," she said. "I had a student whose father was in the hospital because surgery. Those were all things that they needed that grace (for)."

She will not only give them grace, but connect them with on-campus resources as well. The educator doesn't want there to be fear when it comes to asking for help.

"It opens a conversation," she said. "It gives them time to breathe. It ensures there is no academic penalty for going through life. We all go through life."

Dixson said she credits UTSA and some of her other colleagues who are moving the conversation forward.

The UTSA Police Department will also be teaming up with the Department of Counseling regarding mental health. The police chief said its behavioral team has seen a big increase in cases over the past year.