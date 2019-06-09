SAN ANTONIO — Friday means high school football. Unfortunately, it also means more opportunities for student-athletes to suffer injuries. Researchers here in San Antonio are busy studying the effects of head injuries.

"Winning and losing is great and wonderful but I want to see your kid get up and walk away at the end of the day," said MacArthur High trainer Chad Sutherland who has been watching kids take hit, after hit, after hit on the turf for 20 years. He told us, "We love to watch the game but we are watching more for any injuries that occur."

Kevin Bieniek, Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology at UT Health San Antonio says CTE doesn't just occur in football players. He said, "There have been reported cases of CTE in BMX riders and bull riders and people even moshing at rock concerts."

He's just one in a team of researchers across the country diving into the beginning stages in studying what causes CTE. Bieniek added, "It's really the level of play that seems to be linked to this disorder that we are seeing, and it makes sense in a lot of ways to what."

The team scanned obituaries and high school yearbooks going back to the 1920s and studied the brains of 750 people whose brain autopsies were part of the Mayo Clinic Tissue Registry. The study focused on a variety of contact sports such as baseball, football, and wrestling. Out of those 750 cases, 300 were former athletes and 450 were non-athletes. Out of all of those brains studied, 42 brains or six percent of the sample, were found to have evidence of CTE. Bieniek said, "They were more often men and more often athletes and of the sport, we looked at American football had the highest rates of CTE pathology."

"If we can reduce the number of concussions that occur and what we are believing leads to CTE, hopefully, we can make a dent and reduce the number of people suffering," said Sutherland.