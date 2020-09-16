UT Health San Antonio and University Health System announce integrated health delivery system

The non-profit integrated health delivery system will expand training opportunities for medical, nursing, dental and other health professional students.

SAN ANTONIO — UT Health San Antonio and University Health System held a press conference Wednesday morning to announce the singing of a "memorandum of understanding" to create an integrated health delivery system to serve the community.

The two organizations are collaborating to explore a "joint venture operational plan for the planned UT Health hospital and future University Health System facilities to ensure seamless and complementary operations."

The press release says the non-profit integrated health delivery system will expand training opportunities for medical, nursing, dental and other health professional students.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

"Driving towards the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s health care’s Triple Aim primary goals of this MOU revolve around improving the patient experience of care, being most efficient with health care investments and improving the overall health of the population," the press release says.