SAN ANTONIO — UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing students and faculty on Wednesday brought free medical care to an affordable housing area with its "Mobile Health Unit," meant to both increase access for communities and provide hands-on experience for nursing students.

"People are much more comfortable where they live work and play, so I’m a huge proponent of providing services in the community where people are comfortable, and where they can really be part of the experience," said Cindy Sickora, vice cean of practice and engagement at UT Health San Antonio's School of Nursing.

The unit is equipped to provide physicals, vaccinations, urgent care examinations, pediatric and adult health services, and more. On this day, they focused on getting kids ready to go back to school.

Superior HealthPlan provides funding for maintenance, fuel and a driver to help them get around. The school hopes to increase its partnerships and be able to help out in more areas of the city in the future. To get in contact, call (210)567-2788 and press the option for Pediatrics.

"UT Health is about education, about service and about serving the underserved," Sickora said. "And we really achieve all our missions with this project."

