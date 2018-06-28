Can your toothpaste give you diabetes? A new study by the University of Texas says it is possible.

It's called titanium dioxide and it's found in most kinds of toothpaste to turn it white, and also in some of the food that we eat.

"I have a feeling that this might be in that category of studies that don't hold up to the test of time," said Dr. Ralph DeFronzo, a professor and chief of the division of diabetes at UT Health-San Antonio.

He didn't really buy the results of the study.

Researchers at the University of Texas in Austin used 11 people for the study. They took pancreas specimens from each and looked for evidence of titanium dioxide. Eight of the specimens were from people with type-2 diabetes and three were from those without. Crystalized particles of titanium dioxide were found in all eight of the diabetics but none were found in the other three.

"There are only 11 patients in the study, so it's a very small study and I think it's a little bit too premature to jump ahead," Dr. DeFronzo said. "I would like to know, did the development of titanium precede the diabetes? And that's very important one, or did the titanium deposition in the pancreas occur after the development of diabetes?”

"I am not that concerned, because with toothpaste we are brushing up on our teeth. We are rinsing afterwards, so we are not really ingesting this into our digestive tract," Dentist Oscar Trevino said.

Dr. Trevino noted that he just didn't see a clear connection between titanium dioxide and diabetes, but says that diabetes and your teeth do have a connection.

"Some of the patients that I see that have diabetes, unfortunately, have not seen the dentist on a regular basis,” Dr. Trevino added.

"I would say, at this time, to connect and make a solid link between titanium and the development of diabetes really is too premature," Dr. DeFronzo concluded.

