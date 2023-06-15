The uphill battle to end HIV stigma

LGBTQ+ activists have made progress, but it has been a struggle.

SAN ANTONIO — As KENS 5 continues to focus on Pride Month we look into the issue of HIV stigma and the barriers that prevent many who are living with HIV from finding out they indeed are positive.

Here we take a look at how local organizations hope to put an end to the stigma, with the ultimate goal, ending the HIV epidemic.

"There are two kinds of stigmas when it comes to HIV. First, negative attitudes and beliefs about people with HIV. Second, internalized stigma that can lead to feelings of shame, fear of disclosure, isolation, and despair, which often prevents people that may be carrying the virus from getting tested and knowing their status.

"I see it in San Antonio. Stigma is not quite what it used to be," said Wayne Wientjes who has been a member of Living Positive San Antonio since it's inception in 2017.

It is the largest HIV support group in San Antonio. Like the majority, he says the way to end the stigma, is to get people tested.

"Knowing your status, knowing your viral load, and knowing how many people to get them to be undetectable," Weintjes, said.

"Studies showing that when someone achieves an undetectable status. which means the virus in their system is very low, then they basically are untransmissable meaning they can not pass on the infection to anybody else," said Miguel Cervantes, Metro Health San Antonio's Public Health Administrator told us.



As of 2020 about 7,000 people were living with HIV in San Antonio and Bexar County. That's about one in every 300 people. About 330 people receive a positive HIV diagnosis in San Antonio and Bexar County every year, according to numbers that are reported to Metro Health.

"Its going to be an uphill battle. I think we are doing better at it by bridging the public health efforts with education," said George Perez, Metro Health's Operations Manager for Public Health Emergency Preparedness.

Every June 27th is National HIV Testing Day. Brad McElya, the Walgreens Director of Specialty Health Solutions said, "Walgreens is taking place in the largest testing event in the country, where we have community based organizations in our stores to offer free, rapid, and convenient HIV testing.

For a link to find STI/HIV mobile clinic testing locations from Metro Health, click here.