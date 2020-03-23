MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A University of Memphis instructor has died in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after contracting COVID-19.

According to ABC affiliate WISN 12 News, 69-year-old Lenard Wells of Mississippi died from complications after getting the virus.

A medical examiner says Wells was travelling to Milwaukee from Memphis, TN, when he was hospitalized for several days, after reporting shortness of breath March 14th.

A University of Memphis spokesperson confirmed Dr. Wells was an instructor in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

The University released this statement:

“Dear Criminal Justice Faculty, Staff and Students:

I am saddened to announce the passing of Dr. Lenard Wells on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

During his tenure at the University of Memphis as an instructor in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Dr. Wells touched the lives of many students. He was well known for his compassion and dedication to the impartation of knowledge and providing guidance to his students regarding their future careers and life.

Dr. Wells was an insightful instructor, a researcher and a supportive colleague in the department. Many students benefited from his leadership as he worked tirelessly in creating the ”Mock Crime Scene” and perfecting the “Mock Law Enforcement Interview Board.” It was a rarity not to observe students in his office seeking his sage advice.

Dr. Wells began his career with the University of Memphis in 2013 as an instructor of criminal justice. Prior to his arrival at the University, he was appointed by then Gov. Tommy Thompson of Wisconsin to serve as the Parole Board Chief. Dr. Wells was also a retired lieutenant with the Milwaukee Police Department after an illustrious 30-year career.

His untimely passing will leave an indelible void for some time to come. He will be sorely missed by his family, students and colleagues.”

Sincerely,

KB Turner

Chair, Department of Criminology & Criminal Justice

The University of Memphis