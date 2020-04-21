TYLER, Texas — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, work continues on the proposed University of Texas Medical School at Tyler.

According to UT Systems Chairman of the Board of Regents Kevin Eltife says UT Tyler and the UT Health Science Center campuses will house most classes for the school.

There is already more than $145 million in donations. The next step is approval from the Texas Legislature in Spring 2021.

"So when we go before the legislature, we don't need upfront money. What we need is their approval for formula funding for the students in the out years, once they start enrolling, which will be 23 years down the road," Eltife said. "If there is silver lining to this pandemic crisis, I do think there will be an emphasis on healthcare going forward, and that could actually help our chances."

A new medical graduate building is in the works for Tyler's Medical District near existing hospitals.

Eltife says he is confident the legislature will approve the new school.