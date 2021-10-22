University Health prepares to receive Pfizer vaccines for kids between ages of 5 and 11

The Biden Administration will be launching a partnership with the Children’s Hospital Association, which University Health is a member of, to set up vaccine sites.

SAN ANTONIO — The White House has released a plan to provide vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11. The Biden administration is expecting the Pfizer vaccine to receive FDA approval within the next few weeks, and has enough to vaccinate 28 million children who would then become eligible.

Dr. Jason Bowling, an epidemiologist at University Health said the expected approval is great news.

"The White House is talking about the vaccine product is ready to ship out. People can preorder it so that it'll all be ready," Bowling said.

Bowling said the approval is also coming at a good time. He explained kids would be able to get their first dose in November, meaning they'll be fully immunized by the winter holidays.

"Which is really a time where people are concerned we might see a bump in cases, so that would be great," Bowling said.

The Biden administration will be partnering with the Children’s Hospital Association, which University Health is a member of, and work with more than 100 children’s hospital systems to set up vaccine sites.

At this time, Bowling doesn’t know how much of the vaccine they’ll receive.

"Pediatricians are already great about getting vaccines to kids. And so, you know, ultimately for sustainability purposes, that's where we want to see most kids get vaccinated," Bowling said.

In a statement from the City of San Antonio, local health leaders said, in part, “Metro Health does plan to offer the Pfizer vaccine to children 5 to 11 at our Alamodome drive-thru clinic as well as Metro Health pop-up clinics.”

They go on to say they’re working with pediatricians since most families may prefer getting their child vaccinated at the doctor’s office.

"What I would recommend (is) that parents talk to their pediatricians. They already talk to them about the other vaccines," Bowling said.

Bowling said he is excited for his own child to become eligible for the vaccine, as the Pfizer shot has shown to be effective and well-tolerated among minors.

"Absolutely," Bowling said.