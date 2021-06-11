United Healthcare might not cover your trip to the ER this summer

Following backlash, the insurer delayed the policy change until at least the end of the federal pandemic emergency. Advocates hope they ditch the idea altogether.

SAN ANTONIO — United Healthcare will continue to cover emergency room visits that result in minor diagnoses—at least until the end of the federally declared pandemic emergency, which could expire as soon as July.

"Based on feedback from our provider partners and discussions with medical societies, we have decided to delay the implementation of our emergency department policy," the insurer said in a statement. "We will use this time to continue to educate consumers, customers and providers on the new policy and help ensure that people visit an appropriate site of service for non-emergency care needs."

Medical experts and advocacy groups which voiced loud opposition to the plan now hope United Healthcare will abandon the idea altogether.

The insurer contends too many people seek expensive emergency treatment for "non-urgent" ailments. Under a new policy United representatives forwarded to partner hospitals, the insurer estimated it would deny coverage for roughly 10% of emergency room visits.

Patients would foot more of the bill if a doctor diagnosed them with a condition the insurer decides is not a medical emergency.

"Most people can't afford a bill like that, or they are very fearful of it," said Dr. Ralph Riviello, an emergency medicine physician with University Health. "Instead, they're not going to seek treatment."

Riviello argues the policy forces patients without medical training to diagnose themselves. A person with chest pain might not seek emergency treatment, for example, fearing they'll have to pay thousands if a doctor diagnoses them with heartburn.

"They think it was something they ate—a breakfast taco, the extra glass of wine they had at dinner, and it actually turns out they're having attack," he said. "The longer you delay access to that specialist, the more heart muscle is going to die."

The Centers for Disease Control estimates roughly 3% of visits to the emergency room are not urgent. The same study indicates about 90% of symptoms that drive people to seek emergency treatment are signs of both severe problems and minor ailments.

"For some of these conditions that could be very serious, the emergency room is probably the best place for you to be," he continued. "It should be your choice to do that, not forced on you by somebody else."