SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has confirmed a case of tuberculosis in an individual at Johnson High School in the Northeast Independent School District.

According to Metro Health, the individual diagnosed with the condition has been removed from campus and is in stable condition.

"A lot of times, tuberculosis can seem like something else, so we didn't get the diagnosis until this week," San Antonio Metropolitan Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger said. "It's also a disease that you can keep the infection in your body for a long time before you develop symptoms or become contagious yourself."

Metro Health said they are working with NEISD to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the infection and will be sending letters to those families. The district plans to have a community meeting at Johnson High School next Tuesday to address any questions or concerns.

Parents or staff with clinical questions about TB were asked to call the Metro Health TB Chest Clinic at 210-207-8823.

