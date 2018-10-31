Halloween means a day full of sugar for most kids and many adults in San Antonio, and the Tooth Fairy is watching how we take care of our teeth after popping a piece of candy.

She sent her special friend a message about ways to make brushing teeth a fun task.

Twinkle, the Tooth Fairy’s assistant, has been working at Wildey Pediatric Dentistry in San Antonio for about a year.

Lincoln and Maryn are Dr. Rex's kids. They remember when Twinkle arrived.

"It just makes all of us really happy," Maryn said.

Lincoln says that Twinkle has a way of calming nervous children.

"She's probably the most best thing there is to all the kids,” Lincoln said. “She just releases all the stress from the little kids and they don't cry."

Twinkle, with all of her pixie dust, clocks in each day with a mission to make kids feel at ease when visiting the dentist. She says that her time in the office doesn't feel like work.

"I really love bringing joy to kids. I love seeing magic in their eyes,” said Twinkle, also known as Jen Farmer. “They open up to me. They tell me things about their teeth that were left under their pillow."

With fall being one of the busiest seasons for the Tooth Fairy, Twinkle reminds us to build good teeth-cleaning habits.

"As the Tooth Fairy's assistant, I would say that, as much as possible, we want to stay away from candy and sweets. However, there are times that we are obviously going to have them,” Twinkle said. “So I recommend brushing two times a day for two minutes at a time and brushing in what we call a circle-circle. So back and forth is not quite as effective but when we brush into circle-circle, it really gets all of the sugar buggies off of our teeth."

She suggests playing a catchy, two-minute song while brushing or having mom and dad sing along. The trick can help kids see tooth brushing as a treat.

Twinkle has another important job when February rolls around. She visits local elementary schools to teach children more about clean teeth for Dental Awareness Month.

