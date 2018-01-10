In San Antonio, you now have to be 21 years old to buy cigarettes.

The Alamo City is the first in Texas to increase the minimum legal age for buying products like cigarettes and e-cigarettes to 21.

The law went into effect Monday, and it didn't take long for business owners to see a decrease in customers.

"Not even a day yet, and I'm already seeing a drastic change," said Brandon Delgado, a supervisor at a San Antonio smoke shop.

On a typical Monday, Delgado sees around 20 customers by noon. Today, he said the number had been cut in half. He speculated the reason behind the decrease in sales was due to San Antonio's tobacco 21 ordinance.

Delgado may be right. Dr. Colleen Bridger of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said tobacco use is common among all demographics.

"I think that tobacco is so pervasive," she said. "I'd be willing to bet that there's not a person out there who doesn't know somebody who is a tobacco product user."

Dr. Bridger is one of the folks who worked to get the law passed in the Alamo City. The goal of the ordinance is to reduce the amount of young people accessing tobacco products.

"When you expose a developing brain to an addictive substance, that brain physically changes," she said. "It makes it much more difficult to quit - not just the tobacco product - but any other substance they have started."

Supporters of the ordinance say a person's brain isn't fully developed before the age of 21. Consuming tobacco at an earlier age can make it harder to quit consuming tobacco, and other substances, in the future.

According to the CDC, tobacco is the leading cause of disease, disability, and death in the U.S. 95 percent of adult smokers began smoking before the age of 21.

Folks who led the effort in passing the Tobacco 21 ordinance looked at similar laws passed in 300 cities nationwide. States like California, New Jersey, Hawaii, and Maine all showed positive effects on the youth and tobacco consumption.

"They are changing behavior," said Jennifer Cofer, the director of MD Anderson's EndTobacco program. "We are seeing a difference in youth access and youth smoking, and the surveys are telling us the difference that this policy will impact behavior and the youth smoking rate will drop."

Young adults can still purchase tobacco products in neighboring cities like Balcones Heights and Leon Valley. In some cases, they'll simply have to cross the street across city lines to make a tobacco product purchase. But by next year, that could change.

"The statewide election officials are watching what happened in San Antonio, and they are going to consider the same policy during the 2019 legislation session. So we are looking now toward the state legislature to adopt a policy of this nature," said Cofer.

The new law may be bad for business. But folks who work behind the counter say not lighting up may lead to a brighter future.

"It's good for the next generation that's coming up, because they're not going to be addicted to something that's causing them cancer and killing them slowly," Delgado said.

