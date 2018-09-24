SAN ANTONIO — It's the leading cause of death and injury among older Americans.

We're talking about falls.

And right now is Fall Prevention Awareness Week. There are a handful of ways you can help protect the elderly in your life.

According to the CDC, each year, 3 million seniors will end up at the ER, 800,000 people are hospitalized and 28,000 die from falls.

Pride PHC, a local company that provides senior home care services, said one easy way to reduce the chances of a fall is to clear the home of any clutter.

"If you're at a fall risk, either you have that cane or have something within reach where you can grab a hold of it if you feel like you're falling,” Vera Sorrels said.

"A lot of lighting in the house as well especially at night when I'm not here,” said Bobbie Wright with Pride PHC. “She has to have her lamps and stuff to make sure she can see where she's going.”

Two other ways to prevent falls are to install grab bars and sticking mats to the floor.

